Champions and Family Celebrated at 2018 Knoxville Raceway Championship Cup Series Banquet

From Bill Wright

ALTOONA, Iowa (November 17, 2018) – In racing, family is what ties it together. At Saturday night’s Knoxville Raceway Championship Cup Series Banquet, the racing family was celebrated as over $250,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out. The event again played host to over 500 guests at the Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona, Iowa, and was emceed by track announcers Tony Bokhoven and Kris Krug.

The contingency package was headlined by a giveaway of seven chassis. Each owner in all three sprint car classes was awarded a contingency (see prize list with winners below). The Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) again will provide insurance for all 2018 Knoxville point eligible drivers and their efforts were applauded several times. Bell Racing USA also provided helmets to all three KCCS champions. Envelopes at each table were provided for donations for the California wildfire victims, including many of our racing friends in the “Golden State”.

After dinner, Promoter John McCoy and new Marketing Director Kendra Jacobs addressed the attendees. In addition to the thanks doled out to those who make Knoxville Raceway what it is, both expressed their excitement for the 2019 season and beyond.

Drivers and owners outside of the top five in each of the three respective classes received their accolades.

The “Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year” was announced. McKenna Haase received her fifth consecutive Award.

Marty Howard was named the honoree of the “Knoxville Raceway Fans of the Year”. Howard of Howard Law has contributed much to Knoxville’s racers the past few years.

The “Lyle Boyd Hard Charger Award” awards the drivers who passed the most cars in A main events this season. Ryan Leavitt received the award in the 305 class, with Sawyer Phillips (360) and Davey Heskin (410) receiving the award in their respective classes. It was Heskin’s third such award.

Brooke Tatnell was named the “Sportsman of the Year” in the 410 class, while Matt Moro (the second in his career) picked up the honor in the 360 class. Evan Epperson, won the award in the 305 class.

Bob Baker, the Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, presented the “Ralph Capitani Heritage Award” to Knoxville Raceway videographer, Kris Krohn, who has been shooting high atop Knoxville Raceway for 25 years.

Jayce Jenkins (305), Nate Mills (360), and Carson McCarl (410) were named “Rookie of the Year” in their respective classes.

“Owner/Team of the Year” Awards went out to the Dwight and Eric Bridger #81E (305) for the second straight year, Boyd and Glenda Fluth #40 (360) for the third time and the TKs Motorsports #2KS (410).

The big hardware went out last to the top five drivers in the Lucas Oil Knoxville Championship Cup Series point standings. In the 305 class, Jayce Jenkins (5th), Mike Mayberry (4th), Matt Stelzer (3rd), Ryan Leavitt (2nd) and Eric Bridger (champion) were honored.

In the 360 class, Calvin Landis (5th), Sawyer Phillips (4th), Matt Moro (3rd), Ryan Giles (2nd) and Clint Garner (champion) were honored. It was Garner’s eighth 360 track championship.

In the 410 class, Matt Juhl (5th), Davey Heskin (4th), Brooke Tatnell (3rd), Terry McCarl (2nd) and Austin McCarl (champion) were honored. It was Austin’s first title, as he followed in his father Terry’s footsteps (seven career track championships).

Contingency Winners by Draw (presented to owners)…

305 Class:

J&J Chassis: Ryan Leavitt

Weld Wheel: Casey Greubel

Vortex Wings: Ryan Leavitt, Joe Simbro, Jon Hughes, Jayce Jenkins, Matt Stelzer, Casey Greubel

HRP Wing: Dan Henning, Mike Ayers, Chase Young, Evan Epperson

Winters Front End Kit: Mike Mayberry, Eric Bridger

360 Class:

EMi Chassis: Ryan Giles

J&J Chassis: Christian Bowman

Weld Wheel: Matt Moro

Vortex Wing and Ten Pit Passes: Nate Mills, Cody Wehrle, Nate Van Haaften

Winters Rear-end: Calvin Landis, Matt Moro, Joe Beaver, Clint Garner

Winters Front-end, FSR Radiator: Tom Lenz, Mitchell Alexander, Sawyer Phillips

Waterman Fuel Pump, HRP Wing: McKenna Haase

Winters Front-end, Schoenfeld Headers: Brad Comegys

410 Class:

EMi Chassis: Austin McCarl

Maxim Chassis: Chase Wanner, Glen Saville

J&J Chassis: Brooke Tatnell, Terry McCarl

Weld Wheel: Bob Weuve

Winters Rear-end: RJ Johnson, Davey Heskin

Vortex Wing, Ti-64 Bolt Kit: Bob Weuve, Josh Schneiderman

BMRS Line Kit, Kinsler Fuel Pump: Bobby Mincer, AJ Moeller

Waterman Fuel Pump, HRP Wing: Lynton Jeffrey

KSE Steering, Vortex Wing: Matt Juhl, Rager Phillips

All Pro Cylinder Heads: Carson McCarl

Schoenfeld Headers, Vortex Wing: Tasker Phillips