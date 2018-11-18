Pittman to Drive for Roth Motorsports in 2019

From Petersen Media

As progress for the 2019 season is well underway at Roth Motorsports, the Fresno, CA based team is thrilled to announce that former World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Champion, Daryn Pittman, will take over the controls of the famed No. 83 entry in 2019 as the team will embark on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series trail.

“We are extremely pleased to have a talented driver like Daryn Pittman in our stable in 2019,” Car Owner, Dennis Roth said. “We are going to be out on the road fulltime in 2019 and I think we will have a very successful season. Thank you to everyone who continues to support Roth Motorsports.”

Pittman is no stranger to the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series schedule as he has spent the last six years piloting the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 9 entry on the tour, a stint that included the 2013 Series Championship as well as 47 feature event wins as he currently sits 10th on the series’ All-Time wins list with 81 Triumphs.

Pittman got his first shot at the road back in 1999 and as a youngster he was able to pick up some prestigious wins including the King’s Royal (2008), the Historical Big One (2003), the Gold Cup Race of Champions (2006), and the Summer Nationals (2006) to name a few.

In between his travels, the 40-year old from Owasso, OK made a cameo in Pennsylvania where he would be adopted by the PA Posse. Competing aboard the Mike Heffner owned No. 27 entry, Pittman was very successful winning numerous races in the Keystone State including a pair of Mitch Smith Memorial’s as well as a Keystone Cup title.

2018 saw Pittman have another extremely solid year on the tour as he was able to pocket nine WoO wins and finish fourth in the series standings, momentum that both he and Roth Motorsports are hoping will carry over into 2019.

“First, I would like to thank Kasey Kahne and everyone associated with Kasey Kahne Racing for six great years on the road in the No. 9 car,” Pittman said. “To win a World of Outlaws Championship and win a ton of races will certainly always be a very special part of my career that I truly do cherish and I wish KKR the best moving forward.”

Pittman would continue.

“With that said, I am extremely excited for a new chapter in 2019 in joining Roth Motorsports and continuing on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tour. The No. 83 is a very iconic car that I am excited to drive, and I am looking forward to the challenge of finding success and putting this car in victory lane where it belongs. I cannot thank Dennis and Teresa Roth, Todd Ventura, and everyone at Roth Motorsports enough for this opportunity.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, 3H Cattle, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Astro Titanium for their support in 2018.