Cox to Drive for Phulps in 2019

From Petersen Media

Ending the 2018 season on a very high note that featured him aiding Josh Bates to the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Owners Title as well as a myriad of podium finishes, Justyn Cox has been hired to pilot the Mike Phulps Motorsports No. 56 for the 2019 season.

“I am extremely thankful, and excited to work with Mike Phulps and every associated with the No. 56 car,” Justyn Cox said. “The team has been extremely strong the last few years and I am really excited to see what we can do in 2019 together. I am looking forward to working with Ryan Riley, Kerry Fasig, and all the entire crew.”

Though Northern California schedules are still being finalized, the team plans to contest the 2019 Sprint Car Challenge Tour Championship, as well as mix in a healthy amount of other 360ci races in the Golden State as well as battle with the King of the West Series periodically.

Over the last few years, Mike Phulps Motorsports has made the transition from the USAC Dirt and Asphalt non-wing scene to the winged scene in Northern CA and has been a forced to be reckoned with as they won races with both the Civil War Series and SCCT in 2018.

“The 56 car has been a strong car in our region the last few years, and I am looking forward to winning some races with the team,” Cox said. “I am really excited to transition from driving and managing my own team to just focusing on being a driver. I can’t wait to see what the different schedules entail so we can put our plan together in the coming weeks.”

The Cox Racing team would like to thank Berco Redwood, Berry Lumber, Trex, PM Truck Repair, Justice Brothers, K&N, LRB, Konnected, A.R.T., Sacramento Theatrical Lighting, College Cyclery, Arai, Racing Optics, All American Powder Coating, Coos Bay Speedway, Swimming Pool Perfections, Tim’s Hot Rod Shop, Shell Shock, Moyle Race Engines, and Manzer Motorsports for their support in 2018!