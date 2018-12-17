1-800-Radiator Extends Support Of Must See Racing

Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – Must See Racing officials have confirmed that longtime series sponsor 1-800-Radiator & AC has extended its support of the series for the 2019 season.

1-800-Radiator & AC, one of the largest franchised automotive parts distributors in North America, will continue as a part of Must See Racing’s national television package through Suzuki presents SPEED SPORT on MAVTV as an in-car camera and driver showcase sponsor at select events.

The company will also receive event announcer recognition, as well as brand showcasing on MSR race cars, the series winner’s circle board, on the series website and inside the souvenir program.

1-800-Radiator & A/C has more than 200 franchisee-owned locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company distributes radiators, condensers, air conditioning parts, fan assemblies and fuel pumps – as well as related parts – with same-day delivery and in-stock rates above 90 percent across most part categories and 99 percent fill rates on most parts one day away.

The company was acquired by Driven Brands, based in Charlotte, N.C., in June of 2015 and is one of several automotive brand names under the Driven umbrella, including MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops, Econo Lube & Tune, Pro Oil, AutoQual, Aero-Colours and Drive N Style.

Marvin Beasley operates the 1-800-Radiator & AC franchise at 3190 Old Farm Lane in Walled Lake, Mich. He is also the car owner and crew chief for his son, Must See Racing veteran Ike Beasley.

The senior Beasley is looking forward to see the company’s support of the series continue for another year.

“The synergy between the missions of 1-800-Radiator & AC and Must See Racing is amazing,” said Beasley. “We both believe in providing value that cannot be duplicated by our competition and we are passionate about serving our customers and stake holders. Jim and Nancy Hanks’ commitment to providing race fans the best entertainment value for their dollar matches the commitment that 1-800-Radiator & A/C brings to serving our auto parts customers. We are proud to be associated with such great people and to have the opportunity to continue sharing exciting racing with our customers.”

“We have shared business values and customer service principles with the leaders and management at 1-800 Radiator & AC since our partnership with them began,” added Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “We are proud to continue showcasing their successful history, outstanding service record and first class national identity in the automotive industry supplying parts for cars across the country. Our brand of entertainment is a perfect match with their delivery rates – fast. We look forward to furthering our partnership with them throughout the upcoming season.”

For more information on 1-800 Radiator & AC, visit them on the web at www.1800radiator.com.

For more information on Must See Racing, including sponsor announcements, team and driver news and series information, visit the series website at www.mustseeracing.com.