Speed Shift TV Featuring Live Pay-Per-View of International Midget Series From New Zealand

From Inside Line Promotions

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (December 18, 2018) – Speed Shift TV has signed on as the exclusive Pay-Per-View video provider for the upcoming United Truck Parts International Midget Series spectacle.

Springs Speedway in Western Springs, Auckland, New Zealand, will host some of the top midget competitors from around the world on four times during an 11-day span beginning later this month.

The event is a ‘team’ showcase with Team USA being represented by Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Tyler Courtney. Team New Zealand will likely be led by Michael Pickens and Team Australia has Matt Smith, Kaidon Brown and Scott Farmer on its roster.

The Boxing Day Bash kicks off the action on Dec. 26 followed by the World 30 Lap Derby on Dec. 30. The King of the Springs is Jan. 3 followed by the World 50 Lapper on Jan. 5.

The first race is expected to begin around 6 p.m. local time on Dec. 26, which is 9 p.m. (Pacific) on Dec. 25. Each race will be posted to the On-Demand section of the Speed Shift TV website the day following the race.

Pay-Per-View pricing is $19.95 per race night or $39.95 for all four nights. The broadcast is unavailable in New Zealand.

For a list of upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.speedshifttv.com/schedule/ .