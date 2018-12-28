Allstar Performance Event List: December 28-30, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 16-17, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday December 28, 2018

Allen County War Memorial Expo Center – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Borderline Speedway – Glenburnie, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars / SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – WSS Speedweek

Laang Speedway – Laang, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Saturday December 29, 2018

Allen County War Memorial Expo Center – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – AHG Sprintcar Series

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – WSS Speedweek

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars

Riverland Speedway – Old Calperum, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Sunday December 30, 2018

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – WSS Speedweek

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars

Grafton Speedway – Grafton, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – NSW Sprintcar Title

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars