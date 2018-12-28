Allstar Performance Event List: December 28-30, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 16-17, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday December 28, 2018
Allen County War Memorial Expo Center – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Midget Cars
Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars
Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Borderline Speedway – Glenburnie, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars / SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – WSS Speedweek
Laang Speedway – Laang, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Saturday December 29, 2018
Allen County War Memorial Expo Center – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – AHG Sprintcar Series
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – WSS Speedweek
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars
Riverland Speedway – Old Calperum, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Sunday December 30, 2018
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – WSS Speedweek
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars
Grafton Speedway – Grafton, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – NSW Sprintcar Title
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars