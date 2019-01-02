Placerville Speedway Schedule Released for 2019

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (December 30, 2018) — Set to enter year four under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its schedule of events for the upcoming 54th season of competition.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The 2019 season fires-off with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series making their annual appearance on Wednesday March 20 for the 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts. Also on hand during night will be the USAC Western States Midgets to make for an action packed evening of racing.

A total of 16 weekly championship point races will be held throughout the season, with points paying divisions comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. Last season saw Andy Forsberg, Matt Michelli, Scott Grunert and John LittleJohn bring home track championships in their respective classes. The weekly action will open on March 23 and concludes on Saturday September 14.

After debuting with rave reviews last season, the popular “Salute to the Fans” event featuring both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, and the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series will return on Saturday June 29. The best of the best in Winged 410 and Winged 360 Sprint Car racing from around the Golden State will grace the red clay in one huge evening of competition.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will also open their third season of action at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 30, while the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series returns to the track for the Gold Country Showdown during a special Wednesday showcase on August 21.

Continuing to gain steam the third annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout returns once again on Friday and Saturday September 20 and 21. Like the inaugural running in 2017, non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Cars will headline the two-night card, which allows for a unique format to be utilized during the weekend. More details will follow as the event gets closer. The BCRA Midget Lites will also be in action each night.

One of the more anticipated events this coming season will be the first ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series on Wednesday and Thursday November 20 and 21. The top midget drivers in the country will tackle the quarter-mile for two exciting nights of competition during the inaugural “Hangtown Hundred” to close out the 2019 season at Placerville Speedway. Also sharing the bill both nights will be the Wicked Energy Gum Focus Midgets.

Among the other special events that highlight the schedule include Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night on June 8, Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night on June 22, the 16th annual Tribute to Al Hinds on July 13, the Tilford Tribute on April 27, the Carnett Clash on May 11, the annual Freedom Fireworks showcase on Independence Day, the 14th annual Mark Forni Classic on July 27, MLM Motorsports Tractor-Truck Pulls on September 28 and Monster Truck Madness on October 4 and 5.

The Placerville Speedway championship awards banquet will take place on Saturday November 16. Program advertising will also be available this season. A quarter page ad costs $150, a half page ad is $300 and a full-page ad is $600. Commitment and payment must be received by February 15. For more info please email office@placervillespeedway.com

Drivers under 18 years of age must complete the minor approval form two weeks before their first race (including play day). Forms are available on the website. The minimum age to compete in any division is 14.

Season passes will be available starting January 1 by either calling the speedway office or downloading the form at https://www.placervillespeedway.com/forms

Placerville Speedway 2019 Schedule

Saturday March 16- Test and Tune

Wednesday March 20- World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and USAC Western States Midgets | 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts

Saturday March 23- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Opening Point Race

Saturday March 30- Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards plus BCRA Midgets | SCCT Opening Night

Saturday April 6- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Law Enforcement Night

Saturday April 20- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, BCRA Midget Lites and Vintage Hard Tops

Saturday April 27- IMCA Dirt Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Tilford Tribute

Saturday May 4- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | Big Trophy Night

Saturday May 11- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops | The Carnett Clash

Saturday June 1- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midgets | Dads and Grads Night

Saturday June 8- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday June 22- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops | Mtn. Democrat Kids Bike Night

Saturday June 29- King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards | Salute to the Fans

Wednesday July 4- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 13- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | 16th annual Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday July 20- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, BCRA Midget Lites and Vintage Hard Tops

Saturday July 27- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | 14th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday August 10- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Saturday August 17- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Student Night

Wednesday August 21- King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and BCRA Midgets | Gold Country Showdown

Saturday September 14- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Ladies Night/ Championship Finale

Friday September 20- Winged 360 Sprint Cars and BCRA Midget Lites | Third annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday September 21- Winged 360 Sprint Cars and BCRA Midget Lites | Third annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday September 28- MLM Motorsports Tractor-Truck Pulls

Friday October 4- Monster Truck Madness

Saturday October 5- Monster Truck Madness

Saturday November 16- Championship Awards Banquet

Wednesday November 20- USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Wicked Energy Gum Focus Midgets | Hangtown Hundred

Thursday November 21- USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Wicked Energy Gum Focus Midgets | Hangtown Hundred

Saturday December 14- Swap Meet