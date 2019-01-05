Craig Dollansky Returning to Competition in 2019

(January 5, 2019) — After being out of the cockpit of a race car since the 2016 season Craig Dollansky announced he is returning to sprint car competition in 2019. Dollansky retired from sprint car racing in March of 2018 after issues from crashes during his career topped off by a hard crash at the Winter Heat series in 2016. Dollansky felt the lingering problems with his spine would keep him from racing, but five months after surgery and a follow up with his doctor Dollansky is clear to return to sprint car racing.

Dollansky will compete at Devil’s Bowl Speedway with the ASCS National Tour March 15th and 16th driving Danny and Namoi King’s car along with some other early season 360 sprint car events. In addition to the opportunity with the King’s Dollansky plans on driving for Dustin Selvage in weekly competition at Knoxville Raceway. The Dollansky/Selvage combination is evaluating trips to major events such as the Kings Royal, Iron Man 55, and the World Finals.