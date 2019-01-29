2019 Feature Win List Week Three: Pickens Leads the Pack

As of 01/28/2019

1. Michael Pickens – 4

2. Buddy Kofoid – 3

3. Christopher Bell – 3

4. Donny Schatz – 3

5. Robbie Farr – 3

6. Jamie Veal – 2

7. Kyle Larson – 2

8. Andrew Scheuerle – 1

9. Brad Sweet – 1

10. Bradley Maiolo – 1

11. Carson Macedo – 1

12. Chris James 1

13. Daniel Evans – 1

14. Danny Smith – 1

15. Darren Vine – 1

16. Dayne Kingshott – 1

17. Gio Scelzi – 1

18. James McFadden – 1

19. Jamie Larsen – 1

20. Jamie Usher – 1

21. Jason Bates – 1

22. Jason Kendrick – 1

23. Joel Chadwick – 1

24. Joey Aguilar – 1

25. Justin Grant – 1

26. Kerry Madsen – 1

27. Logan Schuchart – 1

28. Logan Seavey – 1

29. Luke Storer – 1

30. Luke Weel – 1

31. Matt Jackson – 1

32. Matthew Jackson – 1

33. Mitchell Faccinto – 1

34. Mitchell Haynes – 1

35. Nathan Smee – 1

36. Nick Hall – 1

37. Rico Abreu – 1

38. Robert Mazzer – 1

39. Rusty Hickman – 1

40. Scott Crossey – 1

41. Scott Thomsen – 1

42. Tim Kaeding – 1

43. Tom Lubsden – 1

44. Travis Mills – 1

45. Tyler Courtney – 1

