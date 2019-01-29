2019 Feature Win List Week Three: Pickens Leads the Pack

As of 01/28/2019
1. Michael Pickens – 4
2. Buddy Kofoid – 3
3. Christopher Bell – 3
4. Donny Schatz – 3
5. Robbie Farr – 3
6. Jamie Veal – 2
7. Kyle Larson – 2
8. Andrew Scheuerle – 1
9. Brad Sweet – 1
10. Bradley Maiolo – 1
11. Carson Macedo – 1
12. Chris James 1
13. Daniel Evans – 1
14. Danny Smith – 1
15. Darren Vine – 1
16. Dayne Kingshott – 1
17. Gio Scelzi – 1
18. James McFadden – 1
19. Jamie Larsen – 1
20. Jamie Usher – 1
21. Jason Bates – 1
22. Jason Kendrick – 1
23. Joel Chadwick – 1
24. Joey Aguilar – 1
25. Justin Grant – 1
26. Kerry Madsen – 1
27. Logan Schuchart – 1
28. Logan Seavey – 1
29. Luke Storer – 1
30. Luke Weel – 1
31. Matt Jackson – 1
32. Matthew Jackson – 1
33. Mitchell Faccinto – 1
34. Mitchell Haynes – 1
35. Nathan Smee – 1
36. Nick Hall – 1
37. Rico Abreu – 1
38. Robert Mazzer – 1
39. Rusty Hickman – 1
40. Scott Crossey – 1
41. Scott Thomsen – 1
42. Tim Kaeding – 1
43. Tom Lubsden – 1
44. Travis Mills – 1
45. Tyler Courtney – 1
