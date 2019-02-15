Last Lap Pass Earns Windom Ocala Victory

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 14, 2019 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”
FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Carson Short, 21, RCM-13.477 (New Track Record); 2. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-13.529; 3. Chris Windom, 5G, Goacher-13.718; 4. Kent Schmidt, 5K, KO-13.767; 5. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.800; 6. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-13.863; 7. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-13.869; 8. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-13.932; 9. Dakota Jackson, 3, Jackson-14.045; 10. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.054; 11. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.088; 12. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.129; 13. Travis Hery, 21H, Hery-14.159; 14. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-14.252; 15. Damion Gardner, 20, Dyson-14.307; 16. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-14.309; 17. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-14.461; 18. Dave Darland, 5, Briscoe/Curb-Agajanian-14.527; 19. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.718; 20. Stephen Schnapf, 61m, Edwards-14.726; 21. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-14.929; 22. Joey Biasi, B1, Biasi-15.151; 23. Paul Dues, 87, Dues-15.202; 24. Ty Tilton, 42, Tilton-15.215; 25. Dustin Christie, 75, Christie-15.456; 26. Noah Gass, 20G, Gass-15.553; 27. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-15.803; 28. Daron Clayton, 5o, KO-NT; 29. Chad Boespflug, 98e, EZR-NT.
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Goodnight, 2. Chapple, 3. Bacon, 4. Short, 5. Hery, 6. Christie, 7. Jackson. 1:52.17
COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Ballou, 2. Darland, 3. Stockon, 4. Cummins, 5. Buckwalter, 6. Gass, 7. Biasi. 1:50.92 (New Track Record)
AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Leary, 2. Gardner, 3. Windom, 4. Thomas, 5. Westfall, 6. Bell, 7. Dues. 1:51.64
INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Grant, 2. Schnapf, 3. Courtney, 4. Boespflug, 5. Schmidt, 6. McDougal, 7. Tilton. NT
SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer) 1. Buckwalter, 2. Jackson, 3. Schmidt, 4. McDougal, 5. Hery, 6. Biasi, 7. Westfall, 8. Gass, 9. Christie, 10. Bell. NT
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (4), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 3. Justin Grant (12), 4. Chase Stockon (5), 5. Robert Ballou (10), 6. C.J. Leary (11), 7. Brady Bacon (3), 8. Kyle Cummins (2), 9. Dave Darland (18), 10. Carson Short (6), 11. Timmy Buckwalter (14), 12. Chad Boespflug (22), 13. Dakota Jackson (9), 14. Jason McDougal (16), 15. Damion Gardner (15), 16. Matt Westfall (23), 17. Travis Hery (13), 18. Tyler Courtney (8), 19. Kent Schmidt (7), 20. Joey Biasi (21), 21. Isaac Chapple (20), 22. Matt Goodnight (17), 23. Stephen Schnapf (19). NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-29 Thomas, Lap 30 Windom.
KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Chad Boespflug (22nd to 12th)
WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Dakota Jackson
PROSOURCE HARD WORK: Chad Boespflug
NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Windom-80, 2-Thomas-72, 3-Grant-72, 4-Stockon-72, 5-Ballou-66, 6-Leary-63, 7-Bacon-60, 8-Cummins-55, 9-Short-54, 10-Darland-53.
NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 15-16, 2019 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”
United States Auto Club
4910 West 16th Street | Speedway, Indiana | 46224
(317) 247-5151 | www.usacracing.com