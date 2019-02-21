BC39 AT IMS TICKETS NOW ON SALE

From USAC

Tickets are on sale now for the second running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink, Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at The Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Visit IMS.com at any time, or call the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-6700 or visit the IMS Ticket Office from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday to buy tickets or for more information. The inaugural event featured a capacity crowd despite rainy conditions, so fans should act quickly to buy seats.

The United States Auto Club (USAC) NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event once again will kick off race weekend at IMS for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, creating five consecutive days of action at the Racing Capital of the World.

The event will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

On Thursday, Sept. 5 for qualifying and the BC39 feature race, the temporary infield grandstand adjacent to The Dirt Track at IMS will be sold as Reserved Seats, with prices ranging from $35-$60. Availability is limited and prices will increase closer to the race, so fans are encouraged to buy early to get the best seats at the best prices.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4 for practice and heat races, the temporary infield grandstand at The Dirt Track will be available for General Admission seating, with prices starting at $25 and increasing closer to the race. Children 15 and under will be admitted for free Sept. 4 when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Fans can get even closer to the action by purchasing a Pit Pass for one or both days. Pit passes start at $20 per day, increasing to $25 per day at the gate. Pit Pass holders also must have a General Admission or Reserved Seat ticket, as the Pit Pass is not valid for gate admission.

Camping and prepaid parking also will be available for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink on Sept. 4-5. Visit www.ims.com/bc39 for more information.

Two-time USAC National Champion Brady Bacon won the 39-lap feature race at the inaugural Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink on Sept. 6, 2018 to earn the richest purse in recent Midget racing history. The thrilling race before a packed house came after track crews worked tirelessly to prepare the quarter-mile clay oval track after heavy afternoon rain.

The inaugural event opened Sept. 5 with a dazzling victory by 15-year-old Indiana native Zeb Wise, a protégé of Clauson, under the lights in the Stoops Pursuit race.

Dirt and asphalt racers from around the country competed in the inaugural event at IMS, with an all-time record entry of 118 Midget cars. Competitors included NASCAR stars Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Christopher Bell, popular NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly and eight former USAC Midget national champions.