Placerville Speedway set to hold a Test and Tune on Saturday March 16th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 4, 2019…The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway will hear the sound of racing engines for the first time in 2019 by holding a Test and Tune on Saturday March 16th, with the pit area open from 4pm to 9pm.

Pit passes cost $25 per person (kids 11 and under will be $5) and there will be membership forms available for owners, drivers and crew to register for the season. Please note the grandstands are closed to the public during the Test and Tune.

The Placerville Speedway racing season then opens with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series making their annual appearance for the 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts on Saturday March 23rd. Also competing at the much-anticipated show will be a $2,000 win non-sanctioned Midget program sponsored by Elk Grove Ford. Online tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2LGeTFb

Just one week later the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will kick-off its third season of action with the Spring Fever Frenzy on March 30th. The BCRA Midget Lites will act as the companion class during the evening. Online tickets for that event are available at https://www.universe.com/events/2019-sprint-car-challenge-tour-points-race-1-spring-fever-frenzy-tickets-placerville-S5GLJK

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2019 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 16: Test and Tune

Saturday March 23: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Elk Grove Ford Midgets | 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts

Saturday March 30: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards plus BCRA Midget Lites | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 6: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Tour | Law Enforcement Night