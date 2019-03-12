Red Dirt Cup Saturday At Red Dirt Raceway

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Oklahoma (March 11, 2019) – With new ownership and a new Competition Director at the helm, the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car Series moves into a new era with the 2019 season opener on Saturday at Red Dirt Raceway.

During the off-season long-time OCRS owner Barry Grabel sold the series to Caney Valley Speedway promoter Kerry Gorby. Since then Gorby has been busy preparing for the 2019 season and has named PR Director John Lemon as Director of Competition.

Ameri-Flex Hose and Accessories returns as title sponsor and will continue to enhance the OCRS payout to drivers as has been done in the past. The racing format remains unchanged with drivers earning their feature starting positions through passing points earned in heat race competition.

Now the time has come to go racing and the first race under Kerry Gorby ownership takes place Saturday with the running of the Red Dirt Cup at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker.

Last season a field of 33 competitors was on hand for the Ameri-Flex / OCRS opener at Red Dirt Raceway and, if pre-entries are any indication, another good turnout is expected.

In last years opener, Mickey Walker led the first 13 laps of the 30-lap main before giving up the lead to Sean McClelland. Walker fell back in the field and veteran Danny Smith, who started ninth, worked his way to a second place finish.

The grandstand will open at 2 p.m. Saturday and with racing getting underway at 4 p.m.

It’s Time To FEEL The THUNDER Race Fans! Opening Day Schedule Looks Like This:

What: “Red Dirt Cup” Featuring The AMERI-FLEX / OCRS Sprint Cars

Where: Red Dirt Raceway / Meeker Oklahoma

When: Saturday, March 16, 2019

Time: Main Gates Open 2pm / Pit Gates Open 12:30 pm / Racing 4pm / OCRS Drivers Meeting 2:30.

Tickets: General Admission $15 / Kids 54″ & under are Free.

Track Phone: (405) 318.0198

Track Website: www.reddirtraceway.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RedDirtRaceway

The racetrack is located on Highway 18 in Meeker Oklahoma

The address is: 990871 S Hwy 18, Meeker, OK 74855

