2019 Feature Win List Week 11: Pickens Extends His Lead

As of 03/18/2019

1. Michael Pickens – 9

2. Buddy Kofoid – 5

3. Mark Smith – 5

4. Donny Schatz – 4

5. Robbie Farr – 4

6. Tim Shaffer – 4

7. Andrew Scheuerle – 3

8. Christopher Bell – 3

9. Dayne Kingshott – 3

10. James McFadden – 3

11. Joel Chadwick – 3

12. Tyler Courtney – 3

13. A.J. Maddox – 2

14. Brad Sweet – 2

15. C.J. Leary – 2

16. Carson Macedo – 2

17. Chase Johnson – 2

18. Chris Windom – 2

19. Darren Johnson – 2

20. Daryn Pittman – 2

21. Jacob Harris – 2

22. Jamie Veal – 2

23. Jason Kendrick – 2

24. Justin Grant – 2

25. Kaidon Brown – 2

26. Kyle Larson – 2

27. Logan Schuchart – 2

28. Lucas Wolfe – 2

29. Luke Oldfield – 2

30. Luke Redpath – 2

31. Luke Weel – 2

32. Marcus Dumesny – 2

33. Mitchell Faccinto – 2

34. Rusty Hickman – 2

35. Steven Lines – 2

36. Tony Stewart – 2

37. Adam Clarke – 1

38. Alex Bright – 1

39. Alex Ross – 1

40. Alfonso Guadagnino – 1

41. Andy Forsberg – 1

42. Ash Housfield – 1

43. Austin Liggett – 1

44. Bailey Goodwin – 1

45. Ben Bucher – 1

46. Benjamin Harris – 1

47. Bradley Maiolo – 1

48. Brant Chandler – 1

49. Brayden Parr – 1

50. Brett Milburn – 1

51. Brock Dean – 1

52. Brody Roa – 1

53. Cameron McIntosh – 1

54. Carson Short – 1

55. Chad Wilson – 1

56. Charles Hunter – 1

57. Chris James – 1

58. Connor Loffler – 1

59. Connor Rangi – 1

60. Cory Eliason – 1

61. D.J. Netto – 1

62. Dan Moes – 1

63. Daniel Evans – 1

64. Danny Dietrich – 1

65. Danny Smith – 1

66. Darren Mollenoyux – 1

67. Darren Vine – 1

68. Davie Franek – 1

69. Dean Brindle – 1

70. Garrett Green – 1

71. Gio Scelzi – 1

72. Grant Anderson – 1

73. Harley Smee – 1

74. Hunter Scuerenberg – 1

75. Ian Madsen – 1

76. Jacob Jolley – 1

77. Jake Swanson – 1

78. Jamie Larsen – 1

79. Jamie McDonald – 1

80. Jamie Usher – 1

81. Jason Bates – 1

82. Jeff Emerson – 1

83. Joey Aguilar – 1

84. Joey Iest – 1

85. Josh Hodges – 1

86. Kaiden Manders – 1

87. Kent Lewis – 1

88. Kerry Madsen – 1

89. Kevin Ramey – 1

90. Kyle Mock – 1

91. Kyle Rasmussen – 1

92. Lachlan McHugh – 1

93. Logan Seavey – 1

94. Luke Dillon – 1

95. Luke Storer – 1

96. Mark Caruso – 1

97. Marshall McDarmaid – 1

98. Matt Covington – 1

99. Matt Egel – 1

100. Matt Jackson – 1

101. Matthew Jackson – 1

102. Matthew Reed – 1

103. Michael Ing – 1

104. Michael McDonald – 1

105. Mickey Kempgens – 1

106. Mitchell Haynes – 1

107. Morgan Turpen – 1

108. Nathan Smee – 1

109. Nick Hall – 1

110. Nick Penno – 1

111. R.J. Johnson – 1

112. Rico Abreu – 1

113. Robbie Smith – 1

114. Robert Mazzer – 1

115. Rusty Whittaker – 1

116. Ryan Jones – 1

117. Sam Hafertepe Jr. – 1

118. Scott Crossey – 1

119. Scott Farmer – 1

120. Scott Thomsen – 1

121. Shane Stewart – 1

122. Terry McCarl – 1

123. Terry Witherspoon – 1

124. Tim Kaeding – 1

125. Tom Lubsden – 1

126. Tony Gualda – 1

127. Travis Mills – 1

128. Troy DeCaire – 1

129. Wayne Johnson – 1

130. Zach Daum – 1

131. Zachary Madrid – 1

