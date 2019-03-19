Wolfe and Dietrich Score Central PA Series Victories

From Alan Holland

The 2019 Champion Racing Oil/RM Racing Lubricants Central PA Sprint Cars ran their second race of the 2019 season on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway. Danny Dietrich came out on top this time with a last lap pass of race leader Anthony Macri. Ryan Smith finished 2nd with Macri coming in third. Port Royal Speedway moved their opening day to next Saturday because of inclement weather. Williams Grove Speedway hosted their first show of 2019 on Sunday March 17th. Lucas Wolfe took the win over second place Danny Dietrich for his second Champion Racing Oil/RM Racing Lubricants Central PA Sprint Cars win of the year.

The series continues this coming weekend with Williams Grove Speedway moving to their regular slot on Friday nights. On Saturday March 23rd Port Royal Speedway will open their 2019 season with Lincoln Speedway running their third show of the year.

Danny Dietrich is the series point leader over Lucas Wolfe and Ryan Smith.

Champion Racing Oil, RM Racing Lubricants, Hoseheads.com, Maxim Chassis, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Conroy Pneu-Control, Capitol Renegade, Fast Tees, LaSalle Racing Engines and J&S Fabrication have all provided towards this point series.

Product discount certificates sponsors include Wings Unlimited, Panchos Racing Products, Kreitz Oval Track Parts, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Zemco Speed Equipment, Triple X Race Co, ATL Fuel Cells, J&J Auto Racing, Smith Titanium, Indy Race Parts, King Racing Products, Rider Racing Engines, Racing Electronics, Red Robin, DMI Inc, Kevin Nouse Designs, Caskey Group & AL Driveline.

Without the above sponsors the point series payout would not be possible. Thank you to all of them.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL / RM RACING LUBRICANTS CENTRAL PA SPRINTS

Presented by Hoseheads.com

After; March 17

Listing; Position, Car Number, Driver, Points, Series Wins

1. 48 Danny Dietrich 115 1

2. 24 Lucas Wolfe 100 2

3. 72 Ryan Smith 95

4. 21 Brian Montieth 54

5. 70 Brock Zearfoss 44

6. 39M Anthony Macri 42

7. 51 Freddie Rahmer 38

8. 11 T J Stutts 30

8. 59 Jim Siegel 30

10. 99 Kyle Moody 26

10. 1x Chad Trout 26

12. 75 Chase Dietz 25

12. 0 Rick Lafferty 25

14. 11 Dale Blaney 20

15. 39 Cory Haas 10

15. 73B Brett Michalski 10

Champion Racing Oil/RM Racing Lubricants Central PA Point Series 2019 Up-Coming Schedule

March

22nd-Williams Grove

23rd-Lincoln

23rd-Port Royal

29th-Williams Grove

30th-Lincoln

30th-Port Royal