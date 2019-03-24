Justin Fifield Tops ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Superbowl

From Bryan Hulbert

GREENVILLE, Texas (March 23, 2019) – Outrunning the weather at Superbowl Speedway, Justin Fifield captured the win Saturday night with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Taking the green from the pole, Fifield held off the charge of open-wheel veteran, Paul White. The triumph marks the second time the Mesquite, Texas racer has topped the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating. Making his first appearance of 2019, Weston Gorham completed the night’s podium.

Craig Oaks crossed fourth with Bryan Debrick coming from 13th to complete the top five.

Johnny Miller in sixth was trailed by Christian Moore. Making the trip from Collinsville, Okla., Craig Carroll wheeled from 18th to seventh with Jarrod Jennings and Michelle Melton completing the top ten. Qualifying was not held due to the threat of rain.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating returns to action on Friday, March 29 at Timberline Speedway in Corley, Texas.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series

Superbowl Speedway

Greenville, Texas

Saturday, March 23, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Paul White, [3]; 2. 15-Johnny Miller, [1]; 3. 71W-Weston Gorham, [6]; 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [4]; 5. V8-Robert Vetter, [7]; 6. 09-Mark Klis Jr, [5]; 7. 54-David Sherry, [2]; 8. 48N-Anthony Boatman, [8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Christian Moore, [2]; 2. 91-Craig Oakes, [1]; 3. 21-Michelle Melton, [4]; 4. 57-Chase Parson, [3]; 5. 13M-Chance McCrary, [5]; 6. 52-J.D. Fry, [7]; 7. 30-David Jones, [6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-John Ricketts, [1]; 2. 49-Justin Fifield, [6]; 3. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [2]; 4. 10-Bryan Debrick, [3]; 5. 82-Joshua Hanna, [4]; 6. 24C-Craig Carroll, [5]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell, [7]

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 49-Justin Fifield, [1]; 2. 1-Paul White, [4]; 3. 71W-Weston Gorham, [2]; 4. 91-Craig Oakes, [7]; 5. 10-Bryan Debrick, [13]; 6. 15-Johnny Miller, [5]; 7. 6-Christian Moore, [6]; 8. 24C-Craig Carroll, [17]; 9. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [9]; 10. 21-Michelle Melton, [8]; 11. 13M-Chance McCrary, [14]; 12. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [11]; 13. 82-Joshua Hanna, [15]; 14. 30-David Jones, [19]; 15. 52-J.D. Fry, [16]; 16. 33-Mike Merrell, [22]; 17. 54-David Sherry, [18]; 18. 09-Mark Klis Jr, [20]; 19. 48N-Anthony Boatman, [21]; 20. 57-Chase Parson, [12]; 21. V8-Robert Vetter, [10]; 22. 5R-John Ricketts, [3]