Fans can save on All Star presale tickets for Fremont Speedway return

FREMONT, Ohio – Fans can save when they purchase presale tickets for the return of Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions to Fremont Speedway on Sunday, May 26.

It’s been over three years since the All Star Circuit of Champions have competed at “The Track That Action Built” and the return is creating quite the buzz. Tickets the day of the race will be $22 for adults; $12 for teens (ages 11-15); $20 for senior citizens with kids 10 years of age and under getting in free. Pit passes will be $35.

However, presenting sponsor of the All Star’s return to Fremont Speedway – The Computer Man, 200 East State Street – has presale tickets for $20 for adults; $19 for senior citizens and $11 for teens (add $1 per ticket for credit card transactions). The Computer Man is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 419-355-0011 for more information.

It’s a big weekend for Fremont Speedway as the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints will also compete on Saturday, May 25 with the FAST series coming to town for a $3,000-to-win affair. The 305 sprints will also be in action.

“We will have very fan-friendly ticket prices for the Saturday event,” said Ryan Schiets, Chairman of the Fremont Speedway Committee. “We want our great fans to be able to make it a weekend of run and exciting racing. We have great camping available for the entire weekend.”

Sunday’s All Star show will feature $5,000 to win with the likes of six time champion Dale Blaney, defending All Star champion Aaron Reutzel, two time series champion Greg Wilson, Paul McMahan, Cale Conley, Brock Zearfoss, Cory Eliason, Spencer Bayston taking on the tough Fremont regulars like Byron Reed, Craig Mintz, DJ Foos, Chris Andrews, Stuart Brubaker and other regional stars. The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will also be in competition, battling for $500 to win.

On Saturday, gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing underway at 7 p.m. and on Sunday gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing underway at 7 p.m.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.