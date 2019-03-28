Speed Shift TV Broadcasting $14,000-to-Win Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (March 27, 2019) – One of winged sprint car racing’s early marquee events of the season is coming up in Kansas.

81 Speedway in Park City hosts the 9th annual Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout on April 5-6 and with a $14,000 top prize on the line there is sure to be a stout field of competitors. Speed Shift TV will return to the dirt oval to broadcast the event live both nights.

It will be the largest payout in the storied history of the NCRA Winged 360 Series. The Saturday A Main will also be 41 laps in honor of Jason Johnson, who tragically passed away last year. Johnson was a two-time winner of the event.

The broadcast will be a part of Speed Shift TV’s new VIP subscription, which showcases all live broadcasts and On-Demand content for only $40 per month.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

