USSA and Anderson Speedway create The Dick Jordan Classic event

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Officials of the United States Speed Association and Anderson Speedway have announced the creattion of The Dick Jordan Classic event. The inaugrual Dick Jordan Classic will be held on Saturday, April 20. Moving into the future, the season opening race of the K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series on the high banks of Anderson Speedway will be The Dick Jordan Classic.

Jordan joined USAC in 1960 and has most recently served as the sanctioning body and club’s Vice President of News and Communications. Dick’s entire career has been devoted to open wheel racing and USAC. During this time he has touched the lives of nearly every competitor for 50 years.

“We feel that naming our season opening race at Anderson The Dick Jordan Classic is a fitting tribute to Dick and everything he has done for racers over the years,” said USSA President Don Kenyon. “Dick is one of the good guys and few people are more dedicated to the sport and its people than DJ.” Kenyon continued.

“Dick has been a tremendous supporter of Anderson Speedway and The Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW since I have owned the track and before,” commented Rick Dawson, President of Anderson Speedway. “I consider him a great friend and am honored to have his named attached to one of our premeir races.”

“When everything is said and done, I can never recall Dick making a decision that wasn’t based on the rulebook or the best interests of the sport and USAC,” commented USSA Vice President Eric Bunn. “And while I was at USAC I talked to Dick seven days a week – it was never too early or too late to reach him,” Bunn explained.

The inaugrual Dick Jordan Classic will be held on Saturday April 20 at Anderson Speedway. The pit gates will open at 3:00, with the specator gates and practice at 4:00. The green flag will drop on The Dick Jordan Classic at 7 pm.