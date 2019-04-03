BAKERSFIELD HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SEASON OPENER

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 2, 2019… This Saturday, April 6th, the USAC Western States Midget Series will open their 2019 campaign at Bakersfield Speedway. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the first point race will also feature Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, and Mod Lites. The Pit Gates will open at 3:00pm, the Front Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” For event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at www.usaclicense.com.

Since July 3, 1987, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted 110 USAC Western States Midget races and P.J. Jones claimed the inaugural victory. Former champions Sleepy Tripp and Robby Flock are tied for the series lead with eight Bakersfield wins and Ricky Shelton set the track record of 12.339 on June 21, 1997. A complete Bakersfield series win list is at the bottom of this release.

Last season, Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA) claimed his first USAC Western States Midget championship. Piloting the Dodenhoff Motorsports’ #9D Lightning Medical / Rocket Sports & Entertainment Spike, Faccinto posted three feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one hard charger award, nine top-10 finishes, and 64 feature laps led to his credit. Michael is tied for twenty-fifth on the series win list and will be looking for his ninth triumph of his career.

Alex Schutte (Redding, CA) tied with Faccinto in last year’s point chase but lost the tiebreaker for a runner-up finish. Driving the Schutte/McElwee #28 Proficio / Ontario West Spike, Schutte closed out 2018 with two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, eight heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 43 feature laps led on the season. The 2010 Champion is tied for twenty-fifth in series wins and will have his sights on his night victory this Saturday night.

Robby Josett (Santa Clarita, CA) placed third in the championship point standings. Racing his #2 Walker Air Filtration / Morse Muffler Spike, Josett had one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one hard charger award, seven top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led in the campaign. Robby is tied for fifty-first on the series win list with four victories and will be looking to add another trophy to his collection.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) scored fourth in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby posted one heat race victory, seven top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led on the year. This Saturday night, Robert will have his sights on earning the first career USAC victory at Bakersfield.

C.J. Sarna (Palm Desert, CA) ranked fifth in the USAC Western States Midget point standings. Driving his #20 Cactus Jacks Bar & Grill / Final Final Clothing Spike, Sarna recorded eight top-10 finishes in the campaign. The 2007 Co-Rookie of the Year has one career victory and will be looking to start his championship bid with a win at Bakersfield.

Mike Leach Jr. (Orange, CA) and Jackson Dukes (Clovis, CA) are contending for Rookie of the Year honors in 2019.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are David Prickett, Kyle Beilman, Frankie Guerrini, Shannon McQueen, Randi Pankratz, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, Clayton Ruston, Jake Swanson, Cody Swanson, Daniel Anderson, Dylan Ito, Ashley Hazelton-Heredia, Bryan Drollinger, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $14, Senior and Military tickets (ID Required) are $12, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $7, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at www.floracing.com.

———————————————–

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto.

BAKERSFIELD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 8-Robby Flock, 8-Sleepy Tripp, 7-Billy Boat, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 5-Jay Drake, 4-Jordan Hermansader, 3-Steve Paden, 3-Ron Shuman, 3-Jimmy Sills, 3-Danny Stratton, 3-Josh Wise, 2-Hank Butcher, 2-Bob Davison, 2-Ronnie Day, 2-Michael Faccinto, 2-Garrett Hansen, 2-P.J. Jones, 2-Page Jones, 2-Trey Marcham, 2-Wally Pankratz, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Alex Schutte, 2-Shane Scully, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Larry Brown, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Johnny Cofer, 1-Dave Darland, 1-Michelle Decker, 1-Larry Derwin, 1-Danny Ebberts, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Terry Farrar, 1-Billy Felts Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Scott Hansen, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-Gary Howard, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Kasey Kahne, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Brad Kuhn, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Jason Leffler, 1-Thomas Meseraull, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Graham Standring, 1-Cody Swanson, 1-Brad Sweet, 1-Rich Vogler, 1-Rip Williams.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

April 6: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

April 20: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

April 27: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

June 22: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

July 20: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

July 27: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

August 10: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

September 14: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

October 26: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

November 15: *Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 16: *Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 19: *Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Hangtown Hundred)

November 20: *Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Hangtown Hundred)

November 23: *Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA (November Classic)

November 28: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix)

———————————————–

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets.

This schedule is subject to change.