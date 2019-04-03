Benic Enterprises backs Fast Masters & Crew Chief of the Year

From Sprints on Dirt

FORT WAYNE, IN (April 2, 2019) – Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Engine Bearings / MSD Ignition / Motul marketing partner Benic Enterprises will be sponsoring the 2019 SOD Fast Masters and Crew Chief of the Year awards.

The SOD Fast Masters are the fastest qualifier in each heat race and will be awarded a Benic Enterprises certificate at each SOD race in 2019. So often a track changes dramatically during qualifying, making luck of the draw important in turning a fast lap. The Fast Masters award addresses this by awarding multiple drivers for their effort.

The prestigious Crew Chief of the Year award recognizes the one person who did an exceptional job guiding their team throughout the 2019 season. Lisa (Lukowski) Schinderle (Thomas Schinderle team) won the CCoY award in 2016, Nathan Whitney (Steve Irwin team) won it in 2017, and Sean Robinson (Chad Blonde team) in 2018.

Benic Enterprises has become an important resource for SOD competitors. It not only offers a full line of new and used sprint car parts; shock sales, set up, and service; and sprint car assembly and set up, but also provides full fabrication services as well as advice and expertise through owner Scott Benic’s skill and success as a sprint car owner and mechanic.

Benic Enterprises takes pride in its second to none customer service. Benic’s customer-friendly shop has separate rooms for used and new inventory as well as a room for fabricating and building its race-winning shocks. Make Benic Enterprises your one stop shop for all your racing needs!

Benic Enterprises is located at 5705 S Western Ave, Marion, Indiana. Click here to keep up with Benic Enterprises and here for Benic Shocks on Facebook, or call (765) 573-5199.

