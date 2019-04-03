Special Placerville 10 Pack on sale starting this Saturday

Placerville Speedway race fans! For the first time ever, we are offering a special “Placerville 10 pack” that will be available starting this Saturday at the main ticket booth. The special 10 pack of tickets can be purchased for $125 and when broken down allows you to catch 10 nights of weekly championship racing for under $13 a ticket! The 10 pack is good for the following race dates only:

April 6th

April 20th

April 27th

May 4th

May 11th

June 1st

July 13th

July 20th

August 10th

August 17th

September 14th

Be sure and take advantage of this first time offer by purchasing your 10 pack at the ticket booth this Saturday! As an added bonus fans will also receive a coupon courtesy of Econo Lube N’ Tune and Brakes.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

