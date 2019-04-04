ELDORA SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES 2020 MARQUEE EVENT DATES

ROSSBURG, Ohio (April 3, 2019) – With three weeks remaining before the beginning of the 2019 season, Eldora Speedway officials today confirmed 13 of its marquee event dates for the 2020 calendar of events.

The announcement coincided with the release of the 2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schedule.

The 26th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream, the original $100,000-to-win race, will be contested Thursday-Friday-Saturday, June 4-5-6, 2020. Full racing programs will be contested on both Thursday and Friday night to seed Saturday’s event.

The fastest sprint car racers in the world take center stage in summer’s most-fabled event, the Kings Royal Weekend, for the 37th time on Thursday-Friday-Saturday, July 16-17-18, 2020. Three full nights of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series action kicking off with Thursday’s Jokers Wild, followed by Friday’s The Knight Before and culminating with Saturday’s legendary Kings Royal.

For the eighth year, Eldora will play host to the only NASCAR National Series event contested on dirt and will be held in primetime on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Eldora Dirt Derby will be the only standalone mid-week event on the 2020 NASCAR schedule.

The 50th World 100 Weekend – The Biggest Dirt Race In The World™ – is held the first Saturday following Labor Day and 2020 continues the tradition. On-track activity for the weekend will begin Thursday, September 10, 2020 and followed by another full racing program on Friday, September 11, 2020. The 50th annual World 100 paying $53,000-to-win to dirt racing’s most coveted prize will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The 4-Crown Nationals Weekend will celebrate its 39th running in 2020. The all open wheel extravaganza showcasing the USAC Silver Crown Championship, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, September 25 and 26, 2020.

Tickets for all 2019 events, including the season opener featuring the Sunoco American Late Models, NRA Sprint Invaders, DIRTcar Modifieds and Eldora Stocks on Saturday, April 27 are available now at www.EldoraSpeedway.com and by phone at (937) 338-3815.

About Eldora Speedway:

Since carved from a cornfield in the natural amphitheater that existed between the Eldora Ballroom and the Wabash River by bandleader Earl Baltes in 1954, Eldora Speedway has grown to be a frontrunner in motorsports growth and stability. Baltes chose to sell the legendary high-banked clay oval to motorsports entrepreneur and NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC champion Tony Stewart in 2004. Eldora celebrates its 66th consecutive season of racing in 2019 featuring the biggest events in short-track racing, including: the 25th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream Weekend on June 6th-7th-8th; the 36th Kings Royal Weekend on July 18th-19th-20th; the only NASCAR National Series event on dirt – the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby on Thursday, August 1st; the 49th Annual World 100 Weekend on September 5th-6th-7th; and the historic 4-Crown Nationals on September 27th and 28th. The complete schedule for Eldora’s 2019 calendar, including ticket and campsite information, is available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com. Fans can get behind-the-scenes access by following @EldoraSpeedway on social channels Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Exclusive video content posted on www.youtube.com/EldoraSpeedway has been viewed over 5-million times.