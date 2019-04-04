SOD firing up for an exciting 2019 season

FORT WAYNE, IN (April 4, 2019) – As the 40th Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Engine Bearings / MSD Ignition / Motul season fast approaches, here is pertinent information about 2019.

The 2019 schedule is a mix of long-standing SOD tracks and three that were not on the 2018 schedule. The complete schedule can be printed out by clicking here. Current dates are:

Saturday, April 27 Crystal Motor Speedway, Crystal, MI, (May 4 rain date)

Saturday, May 11 – Butler Speedway, Quincy, MI

Friday, May 24 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI

Friday, June 14 – Gas City Speedway, Gas City, IN, Dual On Dirt I Race 1

Saturday, June 15 – Butler Speedway, Quincy, MI, Dual On Dirt I Race 2

Friday, June 28 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI

Saturday, July 6 – Butler Speedway, Quincy, MI

Saturday, July 13 – Crystal Motor Speedway, Crystal, MI

Friday, July 26 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI, Dual On Dirt II Race 1

Saturday, July 27 – Plymouth Motor Speedway, Plymouth, IN, Dual On Dirt II Race 2

Saturday, August 3 – Butler Speedway, Quincy, MI

Friday, August 30 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI, King of Michigan

Saturday, August 31 – Crystal Motor Speedway, Crystal, MI, Mike Olrich Memorial

Saturday, September 21 – Plymouth Motor Speedway, Plymouth, IN

Saturday, October 5 – Baer Field Motorsports Park, Fort Wayne, IN, Jim Lipkey Memorial

Feature payouts for 2019 will be $1,600 to win, $320 to start. Benic Enterprises will award the fast qualifier in each heat. Engler Machine & Tool, King Engine Bearings, MSD Ignition, and Motul will provide a payout to heat race winners. As with last season, numerous contingency awards will be available at every race. For complete payouts and awards details, click here.

Sprints On Dirt will once again recognize year-long achievements through the Benic Enterprises Crew Chief of the Year award, the Allstar Performance Sportsman of the Year award, the Motul Sprint Car Rookie of the Year award, and the King Engine Bearings Series Rookie of the Year award.

For 2019 rules, membership and non-member registration forms, minor releases, etc., go to the Sprints On Dirt website

SOD spec tires are now available. For more information and to purchase tires, call (260) 668-4912 or email dave@icarracing.com.

SOD will continue to provide competitors with sponsor panels that will allow them to install as few as 6 decals instead of numerous individual decals. There will be a panel for primary sponsors and one for secondary sponsors; SOD decals are separate. A few decals for each sponsor partner will still be available on a limited basis; decals for sponsor partners that join us after panel production will need to be supplied individually also.

The primary sponsor panel is 17” wide by 16.5” high. The secondary sponsor panel is 33” wide by 4” high. Like last year, the panels are available with either a black or white background. Logos are arranged to make it easy to cut the panels into sections if needed.

For more 2019 SOD information, check out these websites:

Lane Automotive – www.laneautomotive.com

King Engine Bearings – www.kingbearings.com

MSD Ignition – www.msdperformance.com

Motul – www.motul.com/us/en-US

Sprints On Dirt – www.sprintsondirt.com

Sprints On Dirt is brought to you in 2019 by:

Lane Automotive (Title Sponsor)

King Engine Bearings (Presenting Sponsor)

MSD Ignition (Presenting Sponsor)

Motul (Presenting Sponsor)

Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire)

Benic Enterprises (Fast Masters Sponsor)

Engler Machine & Tool (Heat Race Sponsor)

King Engine Bearings (Heat Race Sponsor)

MSD Ignition (Heat Race Sponsor)

Motul (Heat Race Sponsor)

MAHLE Aftermarket (Hard Charger Sponsor)

Allstar Performance (Better Luck Next Time Sponsor)

COMP Cams (Lucky Dog Sponsor)

Benic Enterprises (Crew Chief of the Year Sponsor)

Allstar Performance (Sportsman of the Year Sponsor)

Motul (Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Sponsor)

King Engine Bearings (SOD Series Rookie of the Year Sponsor)

Noizee 1 Motorsports (Special Awards)

SOD 2019 contingency marketing partners are:

Allstar Performance

BR Motorsports

Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI)

Hepfner Racing Products (HRP)

Keizer Aluminum Wheels

King Racing Products

KSE Racing Products

Maxim Racing

Pyrotect Racing Cells

Racing Optics

Rod End Supply

Saldana Racing Products

Schoenfeld Headers

Simpson Racing Products

Ti22 Performance