Stockton Dirt Track Asparagus Cup Bulletin for Teams and Campers

From Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA – April 4, 2019…As a heads up for race teams and those planning to camp at the Asparagus Cup next weekend at the Stockton Dirt Track here are a couple of important tidbits.

For Race Teams: Transporters are going to enter the fairgrounds off B Street through Gate 7 (which runs along the back stretch of the one-mile track). You will then wrap back around on the one-mile horse track towards the pit area. This map details the route that haulers will use.

The event will also follow standard Sprint Car Challenge Tour muffler rules. Along with the large Flowmaster the large Spin Tech Muffler (Super Stock 1000 part #1545) with turn downs will be allowed. These are the only mufflers to be used at the Asparagus Cup.

For Campers: If you arrive on Thursday the normal entrance is the one to access the camping area. If you arrive on Friday, you must enter through Gate 1 off South Airport Way, which is located at the bottom left hand corner of this map. No other entrance will allow access for camping.

To reserve a camping package please contact 916-370-3647. Leave a message or text the number as things are getting extremely busy with the festival nearly here.

The Asparagus Cup race dates are Friday and Saturday April 12th and 13th. Both night’s feature the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards as the only class running.

The front grandstand gate at the Stockton Dirt Track will open at 4pm, with heat races scheduled to begin at 6pm both nights. The pit registration booth will open at noon each day. For more information visit www.stocktondirttrack.com