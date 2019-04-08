Dominic Scelzi Wins King of the West Opener With Roth Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

Dominic Scelzi and Roth Motorsports began the team’s King of the West title defense the best way possible on Saturday night, by winning the 2019 season opener at Kern County Raceway Park.

“I’m speechless,” Dominic Scelzi said. “I have dreamt about driving for Roth Motorsports since I was a little kid, and to win in the iconic 83 is just incredible. I can’t thank Dennis and Teresa Roth enough for giving me a chance to defend their King of the West Championship in 2019.”

Making the trip to Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, CA, Scelzi opened the night up by timing the Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co. machine in fifth quickest in time trials.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Fresno, CA driver would earn valuable Dash points by finishing third, before going second to first in the Dash and earning the right to lead the field to green for the season opening 30-lap feature event.

Opting to start on the outside lane, Scelzi would beat Shane Golobic into turn one and lead early in this one. Continuing to lead the way, Scelzi would be slowed by an early red flag, but back underway he looked extremely strong aboard the iconic Roth Motorsports machine.

An extended green-flag run saw Scelzi get into traffic, and as Golobic was able to cut into his lead, Scelzi was stellar in lane choice as he continued to lead the way. A couple of close calls in traffic would allow Golobic to close up on Scelzi, but once he was able to gather back up, he would lead the field in his wake.

Leading from start to finish, Scelzi would go on to claim his fourth career KWS feature event win.

“We were really good from start to finish, and I am so excited for this entire team,” Scelzi said. “Glad to be running for Roth Motorsports, and thanks to all the guys who worked so hard all night.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Jason, Tara, And Cole Roth Cattle Co., Roth Investments, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Smith Titanium for their support in 2019.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 2, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 2, Top 10’s: 2.

ON TAP: Roth Motorsports and Dominic Scelzi return to racing action Saturday, May 4th in Chico, CA for the Dave Bradway , Jr Memorial.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Roth Motorsports by checking out their website, www.rothmotorsports83.com, following them on Twitter @RothMotorsports, or liking them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Roth-Motorsports-461528867251285/.

You can keep up with Dominic Sclezi by following him on Twitter @DominicScelzi41.

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is a media company that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, to boost awareness.

For more information contact sales@petersenmediainc.com, by phone at 916-342-3424, visit www.petersenmediainc.com, www.facebook.com/PetersenMedia, or follow www.twitter.com/petersen_media.