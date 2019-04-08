Jake Morgan Wins Thriller at Placerville Speedway to Open 2019 Hunt Wingless Tour

PETERSEN MEDIA

(Placerville, CA)- Finally able to get the 2019 season going, Jake Morgan and Shawn Jones made it worth the wait as the two put on an absolute show, with Jake Morgan coming home with the first win of the season.

With the waiving of the green flag, it was Jake Morgan jumping out to the early lead just one day after getting the call to pilot the Pries Motorsports No. 14 machine.

Looking strong front out front, the race would get halted on the second lap, as fourth running Matt Stewart would get over violently.

Back underway, Shayna Sylvia would move into the second position as he chased after Morgan until her night came to an end on the 10th lap, putting Shawn Jones in the second position over Billy Aton, Troy Degaton, and DJ Johnson.

When the action resumed, fans would be in for a treat as second running Jones opted to move to the high side of the speedway and make a ton of speed as he stalked the leader.

On the 13th lap, the reigning series champion Shawn Jones would make a big move to surge his way into the lead and begin to slightly pull away until he got into traffic.

Carving his way through traffic, Morgan would close in on him and make a nice move on the exit of turn two to take the top spot on the 18th lap.

Though Jones would challenge in the closing laps, Morgan would hang on and again find himself in Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Series victory lane.

Jones would hang on for second, DJ Johnson third, Troy Degaton fourth, and Alan Miranda rounded out the Top-Five.

Bryan Grier would come home sixth, Boy Moniz seventh, Scott Chapetta eight, Angelique Bell ninth, and Ryon Siverling would complete the Top-10.

A total of 21 cars made the trip to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night and it was Billy Aton earning quick time honors.

Heat race wins went to Morgan, Degaton, and Cody Spencer.

2019 Schedule

June 22- Calistoga Speedway (KWS/NARC)

July 7- Stockton Dirt Track (SCCT)

July 20- Merced Speedway

Aug. 10- Placerville Speedway

Aug. 17- Petaluma Speedway (Soares Classic)

Aug. 23- Stockton Dirt Track (KWS/NARC)

Aug. 24- Stockton Dirt Track (KWS/NARC)

FALL DATE TBD- Marysville Raceway

Nov. 1- Stockton Dirt Track (Open 360’s)

ON TAP: The Hunt Series will return to action on June 22nd at Calistoga Speedway.

WINNERS: Jake Morgan (April 6th, Placerville Speedway)

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleason brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 see’s Gleason come back aboard as the series embarks on an 11 race schedule at six different venues.