Justyn Cox Scores Placerville Speedway Weekly Opener

Making his first winged 360ci start aboard the Cox Family Racing No. 31c since last August when he won his second consecutive Mark Forni Classic at Placerville Speedway, Justyn Cox continued his winning ways aboard the mount as he picked up the 2019 Placerville Speedway weekly season opener on Saturday night.

“We were really good in 2018 at Placerville Speedway, and it feels really good to get back up here and grab another win in the family owned No. 31C,” Justyn Cox said. “Rod Tiner, Jr is an awesome mechanic, and he really gave me a great car all night long.”

With 27 cars checked into the pit area, Cox would get off to an okay start as he timed the Michael David Winery/Five Window Beer Company/Cranked Naturals No. 31c machine in 12th quickest in time trials.

Though not quite where he wanted to be, the time would be good enough for the front row of a heat race, and his heat race win would push him into the top-eight redraw.

Pulling the two, Cox would find himself on the front row of the 25-lap affair alongside on the track’s all – time great’s, Sean Becker. On the hooked up Placerville Speedway surface, Cox would jump out to the early lead.

Setting a blistering pace, Cox would quickly find himself in traffic, but would not be phased. Slowed by a yellow on the 14th lap, the ensuing restart would see Tony Gualda keep pace with Cox as the race for the lead was on.

Going through traffic, Cox would keep Gualda at bay until a red flag was needed on the 24th lap.

Catching a rut coming to the green on the final restart, Cox would bobble but it would hinder Gualda’s momentum as well as he continued to lead the way.

Leading all 25 laps, Cox would race his way to the feature event win.

“I have looked up to Sean Becker as long as I can remember and Andy Forsberg, and a lot of these guys that I race with and I have nothing but respect for them and to beat them is pretty cool,” Cox said. “Tony Gualda has been on it lately and it is a blast racing with him. He is going to be the guy to beat soon enough, so I am just glad to keep him at bay on this night.”

The Cox Racing team would like to thank Michael David Winery, Five Window Beer Company, MDW Sports, Cranked Naturals, PM Truck Repair, Justice Brothers, K&N, LRB, Konnected, A.R.T., Sacramento Theatrical Lighting, College Cyclery, Arai, Racing Optics, All American Powder Coating, Coos Bay Speedway, Swimming Pool Perfections, Tim’s Hot Rod Shop, Shell Shock, Moyle Race Engines, and Manzer Motorsports for their support in 2019!

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-6, Wins-1, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-3

ON TAP: Justyn Cox now turns his attention to the Asparagus Cup in Stockton, CA this Friday and Saturday night where he will pilot the Doug Rutz owned No. 8R.