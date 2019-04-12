All Stars Rained out at Williams Grove Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (April 12, 2019) – An early afternoon rain shower mixed with an unfavorable evening forecast has forced Williams Grove Speedway and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials to cancel Friday night’s Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway. The event has been rescheduled and will be held on Friday, September 20.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their weekend trek through Virginia and Pennsylvania with a visit to Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., on Saturday, April 13. The All Stars and Pennsylvania Posse will battle head-to-head for a $6,000 top prize, honoring Port Royal Speedway great, Keith Kauffman.

The Port Royal ‘Speed Palace’ will open pit gates at 3 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 5:30 p.m. More news and information can be found online at www.portroyalspeedway.com.

Those unable to make the trip to Port Royal Speedway can still watch all of the action live on Speed Shift TV. Fans seeking additional information regarding Speed Shift TV’s pay-per-view subscription options can do so by visiting Speed Shift TV online at www.speedshifttv.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 4/11/2019):

1. Cory Eliason – 150

2. Danny Dietrich – 146

3. Brock Zearfoss – 144

4. Cale Conley – 142

5. Aaron Reutzel – 140

6. Tony Stewart – 138

7. Paul McMahan – 136

8. Gerard McIntyre – 134

9. Lucas Wolfe – 132

10. Spencer Bayston – 130