SPRING SHOWDOWN RAINED OUT; RESCHEDULED FOR JUNE 30

Haubstadt, Indiana (April 13, 2019)………Saturday’s “Spring Showdown” at Tri-State Speedway featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series, has been postponed to Sunday, June 30.

Rains throughout the week have saturated the grounds and a forecast calling for more precipitation on race night forced USAC, MSCS and Tri-State Speedway officials to make the decision to postpone to the summer.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will make three visits to the southwestern Indiana track in 2019, on June 30, July 27 and September 14 with a USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship stop on October 19.

The USAC Sprints now circle Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway next Saturday, April 20, for the next event on the series’ calendar.