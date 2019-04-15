Oswego Speedway and ISMA Announce 2019 Reciprocal Agreement

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 12, 2019) – Officials with the Oswego Speedway and the International Supermodified Association are proud to announce a reciprocal agreement for 2019 in an effort to increase competitor cross over between the two organizations.

The goal behind the agreement is for ISMA competitors to support Oswego Speedway with teams encouraged to participate in events using the new small wing configuration on select open dates. Likewise, Oswego competitors will reciprocate ISMA on their open dates.

Between the five reciprocal dates at Oswego and the five reciprocal dates on the ISMA tour, thanks to secured sponsorship dollars, teams who choose to participate in all ten events will now have the opportunity to earn nearly $10,000 in guaranteed start money.

“It is important that the Supermodified sanctions work together and we’re excited to partner with ISMA in hopes of increasing cross over,” said Oswego owner, John Torrese. “With ISMA and Oswego paying contract start money to any team that participates, we hope this agreement will encourage teams to support as many Supermodified events as they can this season.”

As part of the reciprocal agreement, an ISMA car that participates in an Oswego event on any of the select non-overlapping dates will be guaranteed a minimum of $750 to start the feature that evening.

Reciprocal dates at Oswego include the Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s on May 25, the Twin 35’s on June 8, the 75-lap Independence Weekend ‘Grand Prix’ on July 6, the 75-lap, $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event on July 20, and the ‘Retro Night’ 45 on August 3.

Meanwhile, the International Supermodified Association will now extend their minimum franchise start money of $1,000 to any Oswego Speedway team that chooses to strap a top wing on and travel to an ISMA show for their open dates.

ISMA reciprocal dates have been set for June 29 at Monadnock Speedway, both days of the Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Weekend on July 26 and July 27, the Bob Webber Memorial Star Classic on September 7, and Thompson Speedway’s World Series on October 13.

With this mutual agreement, Oswego Speedway and ISMA have agreed not to attempt to draw each other’s cars on overlapping dates. Therefore, neither party will guarantee any commitment or franchise money to teams who join the field on weekends with overlapping events.

The Shampine Memorial Twins at Oswego, which is the first event included in this agreement, will see all contract cars guaranteed $1,300 to start against total winnings. Oswego will pay $2,000 to the winner of each feature event as part of a total purse value of over $35,000.

Interest in the May 25 event has already poured in from several ISMA teams including Lane Racing and Tim Jedrzejek, Soule Racing and Ben Seitz, Ed Shea and Chris Perley, Dan Bowes, Jamie Timmons, and more.

Tickets for Oswego Speedway’s 69th Season Opener, which includes the Shampine Memorial Twins, the Tony White Memorial 35 for Pathfinder Bank SBS and a full program for the 350 Supers are now available. Call the box office at (315)-342-0646 or email oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

Oswego Reciprocal Dates:

Saturday, May 25 – Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s ($2,000 to win each)

Saturday, June 8 – Novelis Supermodified Twin 35’s ($1,200 to win each)

Saturday, July 6 – Independence Weekend Grand Prix 75 ($2,500 to win)

Saturday, July 20 – 33rd Annual Mr. Novelis Supermodified 75 ($10,000 to win)

Saturday, August 3 – Retro Night 45 ($2,000 to win)

ISMA Reciprocal Dates:

Saturday, June 29 – Monadnock Speedway (75-laps, $3,200 to win)

Friday, July 26 – Sandusky Speedway – Fast 40 ($2,400 to win)

Saturday, July 27 – Sandusky Speedway – Hy-Miler Nationals ($6,000 to win)

Saturday, September 7 – Star Speedway – Bob Webber Memorial Star Classic (150-laps, $5,000 to win)

Sunday, October 13 – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – World Series (50-laps $3,500 to win)