Patriot Sprint Tour Begins Season This Friday At Outlaw Speedway

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) Some tracks across New York State have been able to get racing in over the past two weekends, but this Friday, April 19, you will get your first look at the stars and cars of the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour at Outlaw Speedway. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots open their season by challenging the Empire Super Sprints in a $3,000 to win event, which is part of the Outlaw Spring Nationals.

A potent cast of drivers intend on competing for the 2019 PST championship which includes 5 time series champion, Jared Zimbardi. Joining him in 2019 is Jordan Thomas, Paulie Colagiovanni, Joe Trenca, Pete Richardson, Steve Glover and several more.

Since Tyler Siri took ownership of Outlaw Speedway (formerly Black Rock Speedway) nearly four seasons ago, his race track has produced some of the best sprint car races anywhere bringing out the top competitors in the region.

Fridays show is for “Patriot Points” meaning the highest finishing PST Member will receive first place points. The first full field point event will take place on Saturday, April 27 at Land Of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, NY.

For the full 2019 schedule, please be sure to visit www.patriotsprinttour.com. For up to the minute news, you can also follow along on our social media platforms such as liking our Facebook page or by following @PatriotSprints on Instagram and Twitter.

