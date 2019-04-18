All Star and Attica officials postpone Spring Nationals until Friday, April 26

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 18, 2019) – With weekend forecasts predicting high percentages of rain throughout much of the day Friday, as well into Saturday, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Attica Raceway Park officials decided it was in their best interest to postpone the Core & Main Spring Nationals until Friday, April 26.

“We wanted to wait as long as we could in case the forecast would improve, but that doesn’t seem to be the case,” Eric Walls, All Star Circuit of Champions Race Director, explained. “Taking into consideration the amount of travel many of our teams will have to face, we felt the best decision was to postpone the event in hopes of better weather. This will give our teams, as well as all of our fans, an opportunity to make other arrangements for Easter weekend.”

With All Star Circuit of Champions competition scheduled for Saturday, April 27, at Wayne County Speedway, the postponed Attica Raceway Park event will now create a two-race weekend in the Buckeye State.

For updated information regarding the rescheduled Core & Main Spring Nationals at Attica Raceway Park, fans should visit Attica live on the Web at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 4/13/2019):

1. Danny Dietrich – 292

2. Aaron Reutzel – 282

3. Lucas Wolfe – 270

4. Ryan Smith – 262

5. Cory Eliason – 260

5. Paul McMahan – 260

5. Dale Blaney – 260

8. Spencer Bayston – 256

9. Brock Zearfoss – 246

9. Cale Conley – 246