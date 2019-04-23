CGS Spring Fling This Friday And Saturday; Easter Egg Hunt Rescheduled For Saturday

By Ben Deatherage

Cottage Grove, Oregon- Despite the wetness of the months of March and April it finally looks as if Cottage Grove Speedway will finally get the first race of 2019 completed this weekend. The famed ¼-mile clay oval kicks things off on Friday, April 26th, and Saturday, the 27th for the 2019 Spring Fling. 360 Sprints will participate for a whopping purse both nights with the Friday night victor receiving $1500.00 while Saturday is $2500.00 to win.

Both nights will have the 360 Sprints, Mohawk Metal IMCA Modifieds, and IMCA Sport Mods in attendance while the Hornets are on tap for just Saturday. Saturday will also have a special intermission activity with a massive Easter Egg Hunt taking place.

Jason Solwold made history last year becoming the first 360 Sprint champion to be from another state. Solwold was tied with Logan Forler with most feature wins at two apiece. Jake Mayden managed a pair of wins in his title winning Mohawk Metal IMCA Modified season with Bricen James scoring the most triumphs, at eight.

Jorddon Braaten took care of business in the IMCA Sport Mods with not only winning the championship but also recording nine victories. The Hornet ranks had an incredible showdown that went down to the final race. Graig Osborne not only won the championship but had eight wins over runner up Josh Corley who managed to obtain seven trips to the winner’s circle.

Pit Gates open at 1:00 PM, Front Gates 3:30 on Saturday and 5:00 on Friday , and Time Trials at 5:30. Racing is scheduled to get kicked off around 7:00 on Friday and 6:00 on Saturday. Tickets are $13.00 for Adults, Seniors/Juniors/Military $10.00, Youths (6-12) $5.00, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. CGS offers a Family Pass (2 Adults and up to 4 Youths) for $35.00, VIP Skybox Seating is $25.00 each, and Pit Passes are $30.00. For more information and updates log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com or check out the official Facebook page.

