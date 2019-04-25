POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series Set For Pavement Opener Saturday at Stockton 99 Pavement Track

PETERSEN MEDIA

( Stockton, CA )- With a successful dirt opener under the POWRi billing taking place last month, Saturday night the scene shifts to pavement as the POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series invades Stockton 99 Dirt Track for the series’ first pavement event of the 2019 season.

During 2018 action on pavement, Chad Nichols emerged as the series champion after a torrid season long battle with Mark Maliepaard and young Jesse Love.

With it being the first race of the 2019 pavement season, Stockton 99 is offering an open practice session on Friday night from 3pm until Dark, so teams take advantage of the opportunity.

Saturday, the pit gates will open at noon, with registration taking place at 1pm, and hot laps hitting the track promptly at 3pm.

Fore more information on ticket prices and track info, click over to www.stockton99.com.

ON TAP: The 2019 POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series will return to action on April 27th at Stockton 99 Speedway.

2019 WINNERS: Chase Johnson (March 15 at Kern County)

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series by clicking over to www.bcraracing.com.

POWRI BCRA LUCAS OIL MIDGET SERIES- Founded in 1939, the Bay Cities Racing Association has a rich and flavorful history of midget racing in the “Golden State” of California. For eight decades, the BCRA has been giving drivers a proving ground and giving fans the thrilling races they crave, be it on the dirt tracks or on the pavement surfaces. In 2019, the series joined forces with POWRi to create the POWRi-BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series.