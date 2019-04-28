Pierce Avoids Pile Up in Route to AVSS Win at Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (April 27, 2019) — Aaron Pierce won the season opening feature event for the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints at Toledo Speedway. Pierce also goes down at the winner of the first non-wing event in series history. Pierce held off Justin Grant and Joey Schmidt for the victory.
The feature was marred by a pile up when Dameron Taylor hit the wall in turn four. Several cars remained at full speed for nearly a full lap after the caution flag flew and piled into Taylor with Bobby Santos getting upside down. Eric Gordon, Tony Main, Taylor Ferns, and several others drivers were involved.
Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
Toledo Speedway
Toledo, OH
Saturday April 26, 2019
Feature:
1. 26 – Aaron Pierce
2. 64 – Justin Grant
3. 25 – Joey Schmidt
4. 51 – Russ Gamester
5. 71 – Brian Vaughn
6. 11P – Tom Paterson
7. 11 – Tom Geren Jr
8. O – Doug Dietsch
9. OO J- oey Irwin
10. 99 – Eric Gordon
11. 22A – Bobby Santos
12. 74 – Tony Main
13. 55 – Taylor Ferns
14. 71X – Cody Gallogly
15. 8 – Dameron Taylor