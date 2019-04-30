Atomic Speedway to Build Wall Enclosing the Remainder of the Race Track

CHILLCOTHE, Ohio (April 30, 2019) – Atomic Speedway announced Tuesday a project to enclose the 3/8-mile high banked oval with a wall. Construction is slated to take place May 26th through June 14th. The project was announced on Atomic’s Facebook page with a rendering how the wall would be oriented to the track including how cars would enter and exit the speedway. Track officials confirmed they do not expect the construction to alter their 2019 schedule.

Currently the outer retaining wall ends at the exit of turn one and starts again at the entrance of turn three. The new wall encloses the track with cars entering in the middle of the backstretch and exiting by coming through the infield off turn three and then through the track exit in turn one.