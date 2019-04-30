Richard Hoffman Passes Away at Age 76

(April 30, 2019) – Richard Hoffman from the famed Hoffman Auto Racing passed away on Tuesday surrounded by family. Along with being involved in real estate Hoffman was a large part of his family race team that won 11 USAC Sprint Car titles and competed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hoffman was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in 2013. Hoffman was 76 years old.

Hoffman Auto Racing spokesperson Tim

Waechter said service information would be released at a later date.