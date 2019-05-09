Airport Raceway Hosts Midgets and Micro Sprints During TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up on May 25-26

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (May 8, 2019) – TBJ Promotions is closing in on its lone event this season.

Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., hosts the fourth edition of the Midget Round Up on May 25-26. The doubleheader features midgets sanctioned by the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series along with Stock Non-Wing, Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class micro sprints with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Tel-Star Technologies.

“We’re excited to continue to build this event, which has gotten better year after year,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “The Rocky Mountain Series always brings several dozen top-notch midget racers and the NOW600 Series has an amazing group that follows the tour throughout the Midwest.”

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $20 for adults on May 25 and $15 on May 26. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

Additionally, TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

TBJ PROMOTIONS –

TBJ Promotions is in its 10th year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event in 2019 is the 4th annual Midget Round Up, which is May 25-26 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.TBJPromotions.com.