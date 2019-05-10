ASCS Southwest Shifts Memorial Day Weekend To Canyon Speedway Park

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 9, 2019) – With Vado Speedway Park in the final stages of construction, Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Ariz. has agreed to take on the two-day affair slated for Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Jonah Trussel, who heads the ASCS Southwest Region along with promoting events at Arizona Speedway and USA Raceway, posted to the ASCS Southwest Regional Facebook Page last night the following:

“With the recent announcement that Vado Speedway Park will not be quite ready for Memorial Day weekend, we have worked with Canyon Speedway Park and Doug Gabbard to move the two-day weekend to be part of the annual “Salute to Indy”. We look forward to seeing Vado’s new facility over Labor Day Weekend and appreciate the advanced notice to give us time to reschedule. We also appreciate everyone’s messages and desire to not completely lose a weekend of racing. We look forward to seeing everyone this Saturday for the $2,000 to win show at Arizona Speedway.”

May 25 and 26 open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (MT). The weekend will also include the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars, Stocks cars, Hobby Stocks, ModLites, Micros, and Sport Compacts. Canyon Speedway Park is a three-eighths-mile clay oval located at 9777 W Carefree Hwy. in Peoria, Ariz. Track information and directions can be found online at https://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com as well as https://www.facebook.com/CanyonSpeedwayPark or by calling (602) 258-RACE.

