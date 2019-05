GAS CITY, In. (May 10, 2019) — After an overnight thunderstorm dumped two inches of rain Gas City I-69 Speedway officials were forced to cancel the program scheduled for Friday featuring Non-Wing Sprint Cars. Gas City returns to action next Friday night with “Open Wheel Madness” featuring Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars, the Indiana RaceSaver Series, Midgets, UMRA TQ Midgets, and 600cc mini sprints.