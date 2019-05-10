Grisdale Racing Products Joins Ohsweken Speedway As Official Shock Supplier

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 9, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway is proud to announce Grisdale Racing Products of Dundas, Ont. has signed a new marketing partnership as the track’s Official Shock Supplier. Grisdale Racing Products is an authorized PRO Shocks and AFCO Shocks re-builder with experience dealing in all shock brands. Grisdale stocks PRO and AFCO shock parts, but an order parts for any racer’s preferred shock brand.

“We are excited about our new partnership as the Official Shock Supplier of Ohsweken Speedway,” said Matt Lockwood of Grisdale Racing Products. “We are looking forward to showcasing our excellent service to the Ohsweken Speedway family of racers.”

Basic shock rebuilds on PRO and AFCO non-adjustable shocks (seals, oils and dyno graph) are $75 each. Basic rebuilds with shaft on PRO and AFCO non-adjustable shocks are $100 each. Grisdale Racing Products can also re-valve shocks to the customer’s specifications for $150 each.

In addition to shock rebuilding, Grisdale Racing Products also offers dyno services for all shocks. Shock dyno services with a printout graph are $20 per shock or $70 for a set of four shocks.

“It’s always special when we can add a high-quality racing supplier like Grisdale Racing Products to our family of marketing partners,” said Ohsweken Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “We look forward to working with them as our driver’s chase Friday Night Excitement championships.”

Ohsweken Speedway’s 2019 season of Friday Night Excitement gets underway with Auto Parts Centres night on Friday, May 17 featuring Ken Schrader and the UMP Modifieds. Cars will be on track for the first time on Friday, May 10 for Test and Tune night. Race time for all weekly events in 2019 is 7:30pm. For the full schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.