Ohsweken Speedway Test and Tuned Postponed To May 15

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 9, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway announced today, that this Friday’s Test and Tune night has been postponed until next Wednesday, May 15 due to wet grounds.

“The track surface was ready but unfortunately the weather is not in our favour,” said speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “The rains that came in this evening and forecast through the night have washed out the property. We need some dry weather over the next few days to dry out the property.”

The first track time of the year has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, May 15.. All cars competing at Ohsweken in 2019 are welcome to test on the lightning-fast 3/8-mile clay oval, including the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, as well as the UMP Modifieds who will compete at the track on APC Auto Parts Opening Night on May 17.

The pit gate will open at 5:00pm for competitors at a cost of $25 per driver and $10 per crew member. Cars are scheduled to be on track beginning at 6:00pm. Practice will alternate throughout each division. Early bird pricing for seasons passes and memberships will be extended until the end of practice.

Despite the cancellation of on track activities, the planned video shoot for Friday, May 10 is a go! Drivers are encouraged to attend a video shoot in preparation for this year’s Livestream Broadcasts. Drivers are asked to bring their driving suit and helmet and be camera ready for brief interviews.