World of Outlaws Tickets on Sale for Red River Valley Speedway on August 17

By Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — May 13, 2019 — Tickets are now on sale for the “Duel in the Dakotas” on Saturday, August 17 at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and NLRA Late Model Series. Tickets can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Donny Schatz was victorious last year at Red River Valley Speedway, which marked his third win of the season in his home state with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. The victory was the fifth overall for Schatz at the track in Outlaws competition. Schatz recently picked up his second victory of the season, which vaulted him into the series points lead as he chases his 11th title.

The late Jason Johnson won at Red River Valley Speedway in 2017 in his first-ever race at the track as the Outlaws returned to the now-three-eights-mile after a nearly five-year hiatus. Daryn Pittman scored a win at Red River Valley Speedway in 2008, on the former half-mile configuration.

Battling Schatz and Pittman this season is a talented group of full-time competitors, including Brad Sweet, who is second in points, David Gravel, who drives for Jason Johnson Racing, Shane Stewart, who joined the CJB Motorsports team for 2019, Sheldon Haudenschild, Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides and Ian Madsen.

Pennsylvania natives Brent Marks, Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen are all back on the road again in 2019. Carson Macedo is the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season, driving the No. 2 for Kyle Larson Racing.

