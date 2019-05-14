Cale Conley and Dave Jessup Racing Part Ways

(May 14, 2019) – Cale Conley announced on Tuesday that Dave Jessup Racing has parted ways with the driver from Vienna, West Virginia. Conley returned to sprint car racing after a stint in various NASCAR series and teamed up with Jessup in 2017 and joining the All Star Circuit of Champions tour full time one year later.

Conley currently sits seventh in the point standings with the All Stars going into a three day trip to Wisconsin. Conley indicated he would not be at those events as he reformulates his strategy. According to Conley, Jessup is ceasing operations. Conley also stated he was possibly interested in finding crew assistance to carry on with his own equipment.