Memorial Day weekend triple-header on deck for All Star Circuit of Champions

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 22, 2019) – Memorial Day weekend in the Buckeye State will be action-packed, to say the least, as Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 is set to invade three tracks over the course of three days, each awarding a $5,000 top prize for a $15,000 possibility. Considering Mother Nature has intervened during all prior attempts to invade Ohio in 2019, the Memorial Day weekend triple-header will be the first Ohio visit for the traveling All Stars this season, giving open wheel enthusiasts an extra incentive to take part in the highly-anticipated trio.

The All Star Circuit of Champions, led by defending Series champion and current Series point leader, Aaron Reutzel, will headline action in the Buckeye State on Friday through Sunday, May 24-26, visiting Attica Raceway Park, Wayne County Speedway and Fremont Speedway in respective fashion. Fremont Speedway, once a staple on the All Star Circuit of Champions campaign trail, has not hosted an All Star program in nearly four years. That dry spell will come to an end on Sunday evening, May 26, as the touring winged sprint cars series will battle at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for the 123rd time in Series history.

Before becoming reacquainted with Fremont Speedway, the All Stars will visit the home of ‘Ohio’s Finest Racing’ – Attica Raceway Park – on Friday, May 24, just before invading Wayne County Speedway on Saturday, May 25. Like Fremont, Attica and Wayne County each have a rich history of All Star Circuit of Champions competition with Attica hosting 121 events to-date. Wayne County Speedway, dubbed ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval,’ will bump its total to 65 on Saturday night.

Joining Aaron Reutzel in his quest for Ohio dominance will be a competitive contingent of All Star Circuit of Champions title-seekers. With only two point events contested, Cory Eliason, the $10,000 winner at Virginia Motor Speedway, is currently second in the All Star driver chase, followed by six-time Series champion, Dale Blaney, Nashville’s Paul McMahan, and former USAC National Midget Series champion, Spencer Bayston.

Former Port Royal Speedway champion, Brock Zearfoss, will also be on hand to battle throughout Memorial Day weekend, as well as Skylar Gee, George Hobaugh, Greg Wilson, Tyler Esh, Mallie Shuster and John Garvin.

Fans should note that on Sunday evening at Fremont Speedway, a free computer will be given away compliments of the event’s primary sponsor, Computer Man of Fremont, Ohio. Those who want to be a part of the free computer drawing should purchase a 50/50 ticket. The free computer winner will be drawn from the purchased 50/50 tickets at some point during the evening program.

For those who can not make the journey to Ohio for the Memorial Day weekend triple-header, Speed Shift TV, the official online broadcast home of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, will be on hand to capture all of the action. Those seeking information regarding broadcast subscription options and availability should visit Speed Shift TV live on the Web at www.speedshifttv.com.

Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, will open pit gates at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24. A mandatory All Star Circuit of Champions drivers meeting will be conducted at 5:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6 p.m., sharp. Those wanting to learn more should visit Attica Raceway Park on the Web at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. A mandatory All Star Circuit of Champions drivers meeting will be conducted at 5 p.m., with hot laps to follow at 5:45 p.m. Additional news and notes can be found online at www.waynecountyspeedway.com.

Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, will open pit gates at 12-noon on Sunday, May 26. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:15 p.m., followed by hot laps at 5:45 p.m. Fans wanting to learn more about the All Star return to Fremont Speedway should visit the track’s online home at www.fremontohspeedway.com.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2019, MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to be the official television home of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast ten high-profile events.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 326 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.