Photo Gallery: 2019 Pay Less Little 500 Starting Lineup Anderson Speedway, Little 500, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery 3. 56 - Tyler Roahrig ** NOTE ** The remainder of the field will be added to this gallery after Friday’s second round of qualifying. 1. 4 – Kody Swanson 2. 5 – Kyle Hamilton 3. 56 – Tyler Roahrig 4. 5G – Chris Windom 5. 8 – Chris Neuenschwander 6. 07 – Jacob WIlson 7. 67 – Kyle O’Gara 8. 27 – Brian Gerster. 9. 7C – Caleb Armstrong 10. 95 – Shane Butler. 11. 44 – Brian Tyler 12. 88 – Jimmy McCune 13. 77 – Eric Gordon 14. 59 – Scotty Hampton 15. 4 – Donnie Adams Jr. Related Stories: Kody Swanson Wins the Pole for the 2019 Little 500 Davey Hamilton Jr. Wins Pole for the 2018 Little 500 Caleb Armstrong Claims Second Pole at the Little 500 Windom wins the 2015 Little 500 Santos wins the pole for the Pay Less Little 500 Anderson SpeedwayLittle 500Photo Gallery