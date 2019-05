From Oil Capital Racing Series

Tulsa OK (May 24, 2019)- The AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint car series will be racing at the Creek County Speedway on Friday May 24th AND Saturday May 25th. Tonight’s show was booked as a replacement date from a rained out event in March. In an 11th hour development, the Saturday night show was put together for the series to have back to back programs at the 1/4-mile oval in Kellyville Oklahoma. Both nights will be full complete programs.