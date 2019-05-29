Victory Gamez Presents Ohsweken Friday Night Excitement on May 31

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 28, 2019) – After a successful season opener last Friday night, Ohsweken’s 24th season of Friday Night Excitement continues with Victory Gamez night on Friday, May 31. The night marks Ohsweken’s debut on MavTV Canada’s new program All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. MavTV Canada will be live from Ohsweken beginning at 9:00pm. All four Ohsweken weekly divisions will be in action, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

Race time for Victory Gamez night is 7:30pm with Hot Laps scheduled for 7:00pm. Admission is just $30 per car load for a maximum of 6 people so we can #FillTheO. The spectator gate will open at 6:00pm and pit gates open at 5:00pm for racers. For the full schedule of Ohsweken Speedway events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars had a thrilling start to their 2019 season with a full field of 25 Sprint Cars signed in for action. It was a familiar number at the top of the scoreboard after the checkered flag waved with Dylan Westbrook taking his No.47x to Lucas Oil Victory Lane. Chris Steele, the 2012 track champion, scored a solid second-place finish to open the season while Mack DeMan kicked off his sophomore campaign with a podium finish. After leading the opening six laps, Jim Huppunen claimed a fourth-place finish while Cory Turner rounded out the top-five in his first Ohsweken start for the Burger Barn Racing team. With a national TV spotlight this Friday night, a hungry field of drivers will be eager to find their way to Victory Lane.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

Liam Martin put on a clinic in the season opener for the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, leading all 20 laps of a non-stop feature race for his second career Ohsweken win. Caleb Wood earned a solid second-place finish to start his second full-time campaign in the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car division. Jacob Dykstra, Paul Klager and Dereck Lemyre all earned top-five finishes on opening night in a race where 22 drivers finished the main event. With 34 cars signing in on opening night to battle for only 24 starting spots, another dog fight is all but guaranteed under the lights this Friday night.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks got off to another exciting start that saw the defending track champion Dave Bailey in Victory Lane, but it wasn’t without overcoming a hard-fought battle with runner-up Logan Shwedyk and Ryan Beagle. Perennial contenders Jim Lampman and Christopher Hale also notched top-five finishes to start the campaign while last year’s runner-up, Trevor DeBoer scored a sixth-place result. The Thunder Stocks will race under a high-octane format this week that will force them to be fast each time they are on track, starting with timed hot laps. Then, they’ll have to be among the top-15 finishers in their heat race to qualify for the main event. There will be no time to waste as each car makes a dash to the front.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The HRW Automotive Mini Stocks had a smiley driver in victory lane after opening night with ‘Cheeseburger’ Sean Iftody claiming the opening night win. Iftody held off a charge from Dusty DeBoer and Wayde Thorne to score his second Ohsweken win while Kyle Hayne and Jonathan Ayrton rounded out the top-five. B-Main winner Nick Masi drove to a sixth-place finish while also earning the hard charger award after starting in 19th. The Mini Stocks will race under the same format as the Thunder Stocks this week, so drivers will have to unload with their best as there is little room for error or recovery once the green flag drops.

___________________________________________

About Victory Gamez: Victory Gamez is a fully licensed online casino and social bingo hall that can be accessed anytime on your desktop or mobile device! We offer something for everyone; a variety of slots, roulette, video poker, blackjack and side games, with the chance to win jackpots and instant bonuses. Play 75 ball bingo and stay connected to the community by chatting with friends in a friendly, interactive atmosphere. Victory Gamez is licensed and regulated by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission License No.00826. For more information and to play, visit www.VictoryGamez.com.

About MavTV Canada’s All North Racing Powered by Pinty’s

Ohsweken Speedway is excited to announce its Friday Night Excitement racing will be the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing will visit Ohsweken for six live broadcasts that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 31, June 21, July 22, July 23, August 30 and September 14. These broadcasts include both nights of the Northern Summer Nationals featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu as well as the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

Northern Summer Nationals Tickets Available Now

Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu are coming to Ohsweken Speedway for two action-packed nights on July 22-23. All three Sprint Car stars will be in action both nights for two $5,000-to-win 360 Sprint Car shows. Tickets and camping for the Northern Summer Nationals are on sale online at https://ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com/ or can be purchased by phone by calling (519) 717-0023.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

