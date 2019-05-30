USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINTS RETURN TO SAN TAN VALLEY

By Lance Jennings

MAY 29, 2019… The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will head to Arizona Speedway this Saturday, June 1st, for the seventh point race of the season. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the “Jersey Mike’s Subs Kool Summer Nights” will also feature IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, Dwarf Cars, and the Robert Horne Bombers. The Front Gates will open at 5:30pm and Racing is scheduled to start at 7:30pm. For more event and ticket information, visit arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium and the 105/18 Hard as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC SouthWest charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

– USAC BONUS / Any racer who enters every event for both the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest and AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car schedules will have their entry fees reimbursed at the end of the year.

Since April 13, 2013, Arizona Speedway has hosted thirty-nine USAC SouthWest Coast Sprint Car events. Five-time champion R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with eighteen victories and April 20th winner Logan Seavey set a new track record of 14.714.

Entering the seventh point race, there have been six different winners. Stevie Sussex won his third “Hank Arnold Memorial” at Casa Grande on May 18th. Other wins were claimed by C.J. Leary, Josh Hodges, Hunter Schuerenberg, Seavey, and Brody Roa.

Heading to San Tan Valley, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) holds a 48-point lead over the competition. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa ran second to Stevie Sussex at the Casa Grande “Hank Arnold Memorial.” At press time, the 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, two heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, six top-10 finishes, and 38 feature laps led. With three USAC SouthWest wins to his credit, Roa will be looking to continue his championship bid with another victory.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) is second in the championship point chase. Piloting the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pro Flyer Race Engines Sherman, Johnson scored fifth in the “Hank Arnold Memorial.” To date, the five-time USAC SouthWest Champion has two heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 1 feature lap led on the season. R.J. has fifty-five USAC SouthWest wins and will have his sights on his first triumph of the season.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) ranks third in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Racing Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Sussex earned his thirteenth career win at the “Hank Arnold Memorial.” At press time, the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has also posted five top-10 finishes and 32 feature laps led on the season. Stevie will be looking to claim his second win in a row this Saturday night.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) is fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis placed third at the Pinal County Fairgrounds. To date, the defending champion has four heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 6 feature laps led in the campaign. “Chargin” Charles has thirty SouthWest wins and will have his sights on his first victory of 2019.

“The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, AZ) sits fifth in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Driving his #16 Naquin Precision Earth Moving / American FlowTech Maxim, Martin placed seventh at Central Arizona Speedway. At press time, the 2012 Hall of Fame Classic Winner has one heat race victory and four top-10 finishes in the campaign. “The Magic Man” has six career SouthWest victories and will be looking to earn his first main event win of the season.

Currently ranked sixteenth in points, Ryan Cully (Alger, WA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Stephen Sanchez (Flagstaff, AZ), Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA), and Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Jake Swanson, Matt Lundy, Michael Curtis, Chris Bonneau, Jonas Reynolds, Andy Reinbold, Daylin Perreira, Tyler Most, and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $18, Senior Tickets are $15, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at southwestsprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

———————————————–

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Josh Hodges, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Stevie Sussex.

SAN TAN VALLEY SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 18-R.J. Johnson, 8-Charles Davis Jr., 4-Stevie Sussex, 3-Brady Bacon, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Tye Mihocko, 1-Josh Pelkey, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Jake Swanson.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-438, 2. R.J. Johnson-390, 3. Stevie Sussex-370, 4. Charles Davis Jr.-341, 5. Mike Martin-326, 6. Matt Rossi-325, 7. Jake Swanson-318, 8. Matt Lundy-250, 9. Michael Curtis-243, 10. Josh Hodges-202, 11. Isaac Chapple-200, 12. Chris Bonneau-190, 13. Austin Williams-189, 14. Damion Gardner-139, 15. Jason McDougal-124, 16. Ryan Cully-122, 17. Dennis Gile-119, –. Hunter Schuerenberg-119, 19. Jonas Reynolds-108, 20. Stephen Sanchez-105.